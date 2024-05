Trump says he would bomb moscow in response to russian invasion of Ukraine - The Washington Post

Former U.S. President and candidate for the upcoming presidential term, Donald Trump, said that he "would have bombed Moscow" if its invasion of Ukraine began during his presidential term. He said this during the election campaign at a private event.

The American politician made such a statement during one of the pre-election events, The Washington Post reports.

The publication reports that this statement quite surprised the "donors" who finance his presidential campaign.

"Oftentimes, his comments at the events are about foreign policy and topics he discusses at rallies, such as inflation and immigration. For example, at one event, he suggested that he would have bombed Moscow and Beijing if Russia invaded Ukraine or China invaded Taiwan, surprising some of the donors,” the article said.

We will remind, on April 7, The Washington Post published an article with reference to anonymous sources, in which it is stated that former U.S. President Donald Trump said in private conversations that he could end the russian war in Ukraine by pressuring Ukraine and forcing it to give up part of territory.

It says that the proposal of the former U.S. President is to push Ukraine to transfer the currently temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas to russia. In addition, citing sources, Trump said in private conversations that both russia and Ukraine "want to save face, they want a way out," and that people in some parts of Ukraine would be okay with being part of russia.