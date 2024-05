Share:













The priest of the russian orthodox church, Artemiy Vladimirov, said that all the participants in the russian invasion of Ukraine are believers, and the fallen soldiers are resurrected.

He told about this on the air of the program "Conversations with Father", a fragment of which was published by the Telegram channel Ostrozhno, Novosti.

"There are no unbelievers in war. There are so many wonderful testimonies of Christ's victory over death, my wife sends me many military videos. Before Lent, I watched a video about a Chinese man who participated in the SVO [“special military operation” as they call the war in Ukraine - ed.], received a bullet in his stomach, which turned all his insides, he died from it and was resurrected. Saint Luka Krymsky came to him and healed him," the priest said.

He noted that after the "resurrection" of this Chinese, his relatives were baptized and became parishioners of the russian orthodox church. The archpriest added that this is not an isolated case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the russian breakthrough in the Kharkiv Region resulted in military casualties of 1 to 8, one Ukrainian for every eight russians.

Meanwhile, russians in the Kharkiv Region are hiding from drones in burrows and praying to survive.