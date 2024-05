Share:













Due to shelling by the russian occupiers, the share of thermal power plants (TPP) in the structure of electricity production decreased from 30% to 5%.

Adviser to the Prime Minister, member of the supervisory board of the Ukrenergo national energy company Yurii Boiko, said this in an interview with the Apostrof publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This spring, the enemy focused on destroying maneuvering capacities that cover consumption peaks. There is currently not a single thermal power plant left in the power system that has not been damaged or completely destroyed. Hydropower has also suffered heavy losses. Two power plants are completely out of order. All this leads to a significant power deficit in the system. First of all, thermal power plants produce about 30% of electricity. Now their share barely reaches 5%," Boiko said.

According to him, according to the information of the Ministry of Energy, more than 8 gigawatts of generating capacity were destroyed by russian missiles, which is about 40% of the available in the system.

"Today, we have nuclear power plants. However, we must remember that an active repair campaign for nuclear power units falls on the warm season of the year. Although hydroelectric power plants have been damaged, they have remained operational and continue to produce electricity. Today, solar power plants are also a great rescue, which at one time we built even with surpluses, and under normal operating conditions of the power system, they had to be limited in the output of power to the network. Now all this power in the system is consumed and allows to somewhat mitigate the consequences of enemy shelling," Boiko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than UAH 1.5 billion for the restoration of thermal power plants.