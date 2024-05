Share:













The Ukrainian military has achieved success in counteroffensive operations in the Kharkiv Region. At the same time, the russian occupiers increased the pressure near Avdiyivka and in the area of ​​the administrative border between the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

East of Ukraine

Operation 1 - the Kharkiv Region

Ukrainian forces regained positions north of Kharkiv, despite the offensive operations of russian troops in the north of the region on May 28.

According to geolocation footage, the AFU regained control of the territory southeast of Lukiyantsi.

Russian and Ukrainian sources report the continuation of fighting in the direction of Lyptsi and Vovchansk. One russian military correspondent said that russian forces had advanced 200 meters toward Lyptsi. At the same time, another reported that Ukrainian forces had been pushed out of positions in Vovchansk, although ISW did not confirm this.

The AFU General Staff also noted the continuation of fighting to the southwest and northeast of Vovchansk.

Russian troops launch powerful strikes on Vovchansk using TOS-2 thermobaric artillery systems and glide bombs.

Luhansk region

Operation 2 – the Luhansk Region

On May 28, russian troops continued their offensive on the Kupiyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line. However, no confirmed changes to the front line were recorded.

Russian sources claim an advance south of Berestove and towards Miyasozharivka, but ISW has no visual confirmation.

Fighting also continued near several settlements, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Novoselivka.

Donetsk region

Operation 3 – the Donetsk Region

On May 28, russian forces continued their attacks on the Siverske Axis near Verkhniokamiyanske, Spirne, and Vyimka, but ISW did not confirm significant advances.

Russian forces also attacked east of Chasiv Yar and near Hryhorivka, Klishchiyivka, and Andriyivka. Geolocation footage shows that Ukrainian troops repelled a russian attack near Chasiv Yar.

Russian troops have recently advanced to the northwest of Avdiyivka. Geolocation footage suggests a slight advance east of Novopokrovske, although the AFU repulsed this attack.

Russian sources also claim an advance north of Umanske and south of Netayilove, but ISW does not confirm these figures.

Fighting continues in the area of ​​several settlements, including Novooleksandrivka, Progress, Novoselivka Persha, Kalynove, Ocheretyne, and Sokil.

Southern front

On May 28, positional battles were fought in the west of the Zaporizhzhia Region, but there were no confirmed changes in the front line.

Fighting continued near Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, and Mali Shcherbaky. The russian "military officer" reported that russian troops are carrying out fewer assault operations in the direction of Robotyne-Verbove due to a lack of cover and camouflage, as well as an insufficient number of electronic warfare (EW) systems.

Fighting continued in the eastern part of the Kherson Region, in particular near Krynky. Some russian bloggers claim that russian forces have completely captured Krynky. In contrast, others believe that the AFU maintains a presence in the town.

A russian source said that units of russia's 76th Airborne Division (Airborne Division) had recently moved to an area near Krynky and are operating there.

