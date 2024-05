Occupiers attack Ukraine with kamikaze drones; Air Defense downs almost all Shaheds

Overnight into Wednesday, May 29, Ukrainian air defense shot down almost all of the enemy's Shahed-type attack drones, which the russian occupiers used for another air attack.

The commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, reported this on Telegram.

He noted that in total, that night, the enemy launched 14 Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones over Ukraine and launched them from the area of russian Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

According to the general, the following were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack:

fighter aircraft,

anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force,

mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine,

electronic warfare units.

Enemy attack UAVs were eliminated within three regions.

"As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 13 Shaheds were shot down in the Mykolayiv, Kirovohrad, and Rivne Regions," Oleschuk said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the past 24 hours, russian troops shelled nine settlements in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Donetsk Region.

Meanwhile, the russians dropped three aerial bombs on Toretsk in the Donetsk Region. Two people were killed.