Russian troops have increased the number of assaults on the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Region, actively using equipment.

This was announced by the spokesperson for the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group, Nazar Voloshyn, on the air of the telethon.

As Voloshyn said, the russians have reduced the number of airstrikes, but instead, they are actively striking with artillery. More than 1,100 mortar and artillery attacks were recorded over the past day.

"Recently, the enemy has been carrying out assaults with the use of equipment. On average, the enemy army conducts 5-6 assaults per day. Over the past day, our defenders in that direction destroyed 47 invaders, and 107 were injured. Average statistics - the enemy loses 50-60 soldiers during assaults," the spokesperson said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers tried ten times to dislodge units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the Kharkiv Axis. Attacks were recorded in the areas of Lyptsi, Vovchansk, and Pletenivka settlements.

From the beginning of the previous day until 8 p.m. on May 21, a total of 86 combat clashes took place at the front, most of them in the defense lines of Ukrainian units on the Pokrovsky, Kharkiv, Siversk, and Kramatorsk Axes; the enemy carried out five missile strikes, 39 airstrikes, and 309 kamikaze drone strikes.

Two people were killed, and two more were injured as a result of a rocket attack by the russian occupiers on Pokrovsk, Donetsk Region. Among the injured is a 10-year-old child.