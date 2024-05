EU holds 'serious discussion' on sanctions against Israel over military operation in Gaza - Politico

The ministers of foreign affairs of the European Union discussed for the first time the possibility of introducing sanctions against Israel due to violations of international humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip.

The corresponding statement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ireland Michael Martin, his words are quoted by Politico.

Last Friday, May 24, the International Court of Justice of the United Nations issued a resolution according to which Israel must stop the military operation in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

Despite the resolution, the Israeli military continued its offensive on the city of Rafah, and on Sunday, May 26, struck a refugee camp. At least 45 people were killed as a result of the attack.

This incident led to wider condemnation of Israel by the European Union and discussion of measures of influence.

"There was a very clear consensus on the need to support international humanitarian legal institutions," Martin said.

According to him, for the first time he saw a "serious discussion" about sanctions against Israel.

At the same time, there is still no consensus between those who speak about the need for a sanctions approach and those who either oppose it or hold a different opinion.

"One of the conclusions was to convene a meeting of the EU-Israel Association Council to express our serious concerns and to get a response from Israel in terms of implementing the Court's resolutions," Martin added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 24, the UN International Court of Justice forbade Israel to continue its military operation in the Gaza Strip and stop the advance of its troops on the city of Rafah.

It will be recalled that in February of this year, the International Court of Justice of the United Nations rejected the request of the Republic of South Africa to take urgent measures to protect Rafah.

We also reported that on May 20, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Karim Khan, called for an arrest warrant for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.