NBU lowers official hryvnia rate by 9.46 kopecks to 40.3958 UAH/USD

The National Bank of Ukraine has lowered the official hryvnia rate for May 29 by 9.46 kopecks to 40.3958 UAH/USD.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On the previous trading day, the NBU lowered the official hryvnia rate for May 28 by 18.59 kopecks to 40.3012 UAH/USD.

Official hryvnia rate to foreign currencies:

Official rate GBP 1 51.6501 USD 1 40.3958 CHF 1 44.3715 JPY 10 2.5763 PLN 1 10.3446 EUR 1 43.9708

The National Bank has been implementing managed exchange rate flexibility since October 3.

The NBU abolished all foreign exchange restrictions for the import of works and services and allowed the repatriation of "new" dividends.