Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur believes that Ukraine should be allowed to hit targets on the territory of the aggressor country of the russian federation with weapons provided by Western allies.

He said this before the meeting of the heads of the defense ministries of the EU countries in Brussels, European Pravda reports.

Thus, Pevkur reminded that Ukraine is already striking russian territory with weapons of its own production.

"Ukraine has its own drones that hit targets behind the front line in the very deep rear of the enemy, at a distance of more than 1,000 kilometers, so, of course, I sincerely hope that all countries that have long-range means will give permission to Ukraine as well, because this is not normal, that russia is attacking from the depths of its territory, and the Ukrainians are fighting with one hand behind their back," Pevkur emphasized.

He added that Ukraine should have every opportunity to protect its own country and its people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren emphasized that Ukraine has the right to strike targets on the territory of the aggressor country of the russian federation.

Also, according to MP Cherniev, unofficial signals are coming from the USA that the White House has already started discussing the decision to give Ukraine permission to strike with American weapons on the territory of russia, although there is no consensus yet.