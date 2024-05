Share:













The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is checking the level of support and staffing of units of the Armed Forces, the construction of fortifications, interaction between military units, etc. during the russian breakthrough in the Kharkiv Region. The actions of the leadership of all units in the region during the enemy's offensive actions, before and after them, are also checked, possible facts of unjustified abandonment of combat positions by units of the Armed Forces are investigated.

The SBI has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the SBI investigation, on May 10, during the storming of Ukrainian positions, the occupiers managed to break through the first echelon of defense and capture several settlements along the border line of Ukraine with the russian federation, causing losses to the Armed Forces and the civilian population.

Given the resonance of the proceedings, the best investigators and the leadership of the Main Investigative Department of the SSU are involved in the investigation, there is close interaction with the operational units of the SSU, as well as full communication and support from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Kharkiv operational-tactical group and the Khortytsia operational grouping of troops.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, the Bureau comprehensively checks the level of support and staffing of units of the Armed Forces, construction of fortifications, interaction between military units, etc.

"At the moment, the minute-by-minute development of events has already been established. A number of important examinations have been appointed, which are planned to be completed in the near future," the SBI said in a statement.

Preliminary qualification — voluntary abandonment of the battlefield and negligent attitude to military service (Article 429, Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

All procedural actions are carried out taking into account the real situation in the places of deployment of units and without prejudice to their performance of combat tasks.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the SBI opened a case due to the breakthrough of the russians in the Kharkiv Region, checks are being conducted on 28 commanders of the Armed Forces.