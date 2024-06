Former China Huarong International Holdings Limited general manager sentenced to death for taking bribes

Bai Tianhui, former general manager of China Huarong International Holdings Limited. Photo by Xinhua.

Bai Tianhui, former general manager of China Huarong International Holdings Limited, was sentenced to death for taking bribes by a court in Tianjin.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Bai was found to have taken bribes worth over 1.1 billion yuan (about 154 million U.S. dollars), the court said.