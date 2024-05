Share:













The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food forecasts the export of grain crops at the level of 40-43 million tons in the 2024/2025 marketing year (July 2024 - June 2025).

This is stated in the message of the ministry, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"The export of grain and oil crops in the next marketing year will be approximately 55 million tons. In particular, it is expected that 40-43 million tons of grain crops will be exported. Also 17 million tons of oilseeds and products of their processing - oil and meal," said the acting Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotskyi.

According to him, in the two years since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of russia, the export of agricultural products to EU countries has increased and in 2023 was about 60%.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the actual volume of grain exports by Ukraine since the beginning of the 2023/2024 marketing year (July 2023 – June 2024) as of May 27 is 45.76 million tons, which is 1.9% or 0.841 million tons more than in similar period of the previous marketing year.

Ukraine exported 49 million tons of grain in the 2022/2023 marketing year, which is 1.3% more than in the 2021/2022 marketing year.