On the evening of May 27, explosions rang out in temporarily occupied Luhansk, and a video of a powerful fire was published on the Internet.

This was announced by the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Artem Lysohor.

"It was a salute" in the area of the infrastructure facilities of the former Luhansk Higher Military Aviation School of Navigators and the nearby aircraft repair plant.

"A little more than a year ago, the occupiers conducted the first bench test of the engine there since 2014, but in October 2023, the "cotton" blossomed there, which spoiled the russians' plans," he said.

Lysohor emphasized that the russians, as usual, will not show what exactly was damaged or destroyed. According to him, this will mean that losses of aviation equipment can be significant.

"It will not be possible to lie about the successful work of the air defense, because the consequences of the explosions "on the ground" were seen by thousands of Luhansk residents. They know that if it hits, it goes where it needs to go!" the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration summed up.

On May 20, at least eight explosions rang out in occupied Luhansk. The goal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was the base of the russian military, which they set up on the territory of the so-called "Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs".