The Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes remain the hottest along the entire front line.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), Nazar Voloshyn.

In the Kurakhove axis, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the invaders and repelled 14 enemy attacks in the Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Paraskoviyivka, and Kostiantynivka districts.

"The fighting continued in the Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka districts. All attacks were repelled, the situation is under the control of our troops. In the Netaylove district, the situation is characterized by high enemy activity. The enemy does not stop advancing on the positions of our defenders and constantly conducts massive shelling of the positions," the spokesman of the Khortytsia OSTG said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 30, the police of the Donetsk Region showed a video of the evacuation of civilians from Krasnohorivka, which was engulfed in fighting.

We will remind you that at the end of February this year, it became known that the soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to knock out parts of the invaders who were able to gain a foothold in Krasnohorivka.

Later, the Ukrainian military published footage of the clearing of Krasnohorivka from the occupiers.