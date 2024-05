Share:













Ukraine does not plan to apply blackout schedules on Tuesday, May 28.

The press service of Ukrenergo has said this in a statement, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

If the situation in the energy system changes, Ukrainians will be notified additionally.

"On May 28, blackouts are not predicted. In the event of a change in the situation in the power system, an additional notification will be given on the application of measures to limit consumption," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 27, hourly shutdown schedules are in effect for both household and industrial consumers from 06:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

The power supply of critical infrastructure facilities, which perform the function of providing life support to the population, is not limited.

In addition, due to hostilities and other reasons, as of the morning of Monday, May 27, 458 settlements remain without electricity.

The chairman of the board of the Ukrenergo national energy company Volodymyr Kudrytskyi believes that in two or three years the new distributed generation should replace the current thermal generation.