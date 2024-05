Share:













The russian army faces the problems of recruiting and training personnel for the continuation of military operations on the territory of Ukraine.

Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army South, reported this on Ranok.LIVE.

According to the spokesman, the resources of the enemy army are not infinite, although russian propaganda broadcasts the opposite opinion among the population. In addition to the lack of combat power, the enemy is also running out of professional personnel, thanks in particular to the successful work of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"If in terms of information (and not only information) Russia is working to show that they have the resources and are ready for protracted hostilities, this is not true. As for people, today those contractors whom they managed to mobilize for the front - are ending, today everything is not looking so rosy for them," Serhii Bratchuk commented.

The russian federation feels the need to mobilize in the context of an aggravating conflict. According to the spokesman of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, the aggressor country will be forced to declare mobilization one hundred percent, but the Defense Forces are ready for such a scenario of events.

"Russia is forced to announce mobilization. This can happen both covertly and openly. It is important to stop their actions, accumulate forces and use long-range weapons to suppress their massing of troops," said Serhii Bratchuk.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian occupiers are throwing inexperienced conscripts into the assaults, while sparing trained fighters and equipment. Such tactics were observed during attacks in the area of Bakhmut.

Desertion among conscripts in the russian army has reached unprecedented levels, with particularly high rates in the moscow region.