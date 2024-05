5G launched in test mode in Ukraine for the first time - Fedorov

In Ukraine, 5G was launched in test mode for the first time.

This was announced by the Vice Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies - Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Ukraine, 5G was launched in test mode for the first time. Promprylad Innovation Center in Ivano-Frankivsk, Vodafone office in Kyiv, as well as Nokia office in Helsinki made calls using 5G and checked the quality of communication. Everything works," he said.

Fedorov noted that 5G is currently operating in more than 90 countries of the world, in particular, the European Union plans to cover the territory of all cities and main roads with 5G by 2025.

"We have to develop innovations and catch up with the world, even in the face of a full-scale war," the Minister emphasized.

He thanked Vodafone and Nokia for taking an important step towards the introduction of 5G and expressed hope for the rapid scaling of the technology.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, mobile communications operator Vodafone Ukraine (PrJSC VF Ukraine, Kyiv) plans to purchase additional generating capacity and autonomous energy supply systems for the amount of UAH 438 million.