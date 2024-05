Share:













The russian troops do not have enough forces to implement the strategic goal, but in order to achieve tactical tasks, the enemy may try to enter the territory of the Sumy Region, similarly to the Kharkiv Region.

Andrii Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon on Monday.

We must be ready for the development of any situations, both in the Kharkiv Region and in the Sumy Region. We understand the treachery of the enemy, it continues to keep, as before, a certain amount of forces and means, including in front of these regions, Demchenko said.

According to him, both the regrouping of russian forces and their increase may take place.

Actually, it can never be ruled out that the enemy may try to enter the territory of the Sumy Region, similar to the Kharkiv Region, not even with the aim of achieving strategic goals, but with the aim of achieving tactical tasks. Therefore, regrouping may occur on the territory of russia, Demchenko noted.

The spokesman of the State Border Guard Service indicated that the enemy does not have enough forces to carry out any actions aimed at achieving strategic goals, in order to advance too far deep into the territory of our state.

"All this may be for the purpose of spreading panic, so that Ukraine keeps the necessary forces and means on its side opposite the Sumy Region. The enemy can enter our territory at any moment in order to expand the zone of active hostilities," Demchenko added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, an attempt of a russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to break through in the Sumy Region was stopped, the most active battles take place in the Novopavlivka direction.

Earlier it was reported that in the north of the Kharkiv Region, enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups stepped up.

The State Border Guard Service also said that the Sumy Region is "the most popular" for russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups. Russian saboteurs do not stop trying to break through the border there.

Also, the Center for Countering Disinformation warned that the russians continue to conduct "propaganda of fear" among the residents of the Sumy Region. The enemy is spreading information about the preparations of the aggressor state russia for its offensive on the region, but in reality it does not have the resources for this at the moment.