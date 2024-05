Share:













On May 26, the Energoatom national nuclear power generating company put into operation a power unit of one of the nuclear power plants (NPP) after scheduled repair, while several more nuclear power units are being prepared for repair.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, after scheduled repairs, the nuclear unit of one of the NPPs was connected to the power system. It is currently gaining power. Several more nuclear units are being prepared for repair. This is necessary in order to qualitatively prepare the units for stable and uninterrupted operation during the heating season," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2023, nuclear power plants generated 52.409 billion kWh of electricity, which is 101.6% more than the planned task.