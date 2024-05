WIG-Ukraine up 0.6% May 17-24 to 200.47 points after 11-week decline

Share:













Copied



From May 17 to 24, the WIG-Ukraine national price index at the Warsaw Stock Exchange rose by 0.6% or 1.29 points to 200.47 points after an 11-week fall.

This follows from the data posted by the exchange, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

At the beginning of the period under review, the index made 199.18 points, and at the end of it, - 200.47 points.

The shares of Coal Energy and IMC companies showed the most significant growth of +1.0%, while the most significant decline of -3.2% was shown by the shares of the KSG Agro company.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, from May 10 to 17, the WIG-Ukraine national price index at the Warsaw Stock Exchange decreased by 1.6% or 3.34 points to 199.18 points.