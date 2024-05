Share:













On May 25, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,110 more russian invaders, 12 tanks, and 17 armored combat vehicles.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

The total combat losses of the enemy between February 24, 2022, and May 26, 2024, amounted to approximately:

personnel - about 501,190 (+1,110);

tanks ‒ 7,662 (+12);

armored fighting vehicles ‒ 14,803 (+17);

artillery systems – 12,953 (+24);

MLRS – 1,083 (+1);

air defense equipment ‒ 814 (+0);

planes – 357 (+1);

helicopters – 326 (+0);

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 10,425 (+11);

cruise missiles ‒ 2,209 (+0);

ships/boats ‒ 27 (+0);

submarines - 1 (+0);

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 17,639 (+31);

special equipment ‒ 2,111 (+7).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into May 26, the russian occupiers launched a missile-air strike against Ukraine using 14 air-launched missiles and more than three dozen attack UAVs. Ukrainian Air Defense Forces worked in nine regions. As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 12 missiles, and 31 Shahed UAVs were destroyed.