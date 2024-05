Share:













In his address to world leaders on the eve of the Peace Summit, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the aggressor country, russia, is gathering another group of troops near the border - 90 kilometers northwest of Kharkiv.

Thus, Zelenskyy recorded his address in the destroyed printing house, Faktor-Druk, in Kharkiv, which was attacked by the russians on May 23. It was one of the largest printing enterprises in Ukraine.

"Behind me are books burned by the impact of russian missiles. This was one of the largest publishing houses in Ukraine. People were injured here. Unfortunately, deaths have been reported. The burning temperature here did not have time to finally reach 451 degrees Fahrenheit. But this is exactly what the leaders of russia strive for, and they want even higher temperatures," the President noted.

"Just now, these days, we are defending ourselves 60 kilometers northeast of this place against another attempt of a russian offensive," the President added.

According to him, the russian federation is gathering another group of troops near the border with Ukraine to start an offensive.

"Russia is preparing to attempt offensive actions, and 90 kilometers from here to the northwest (from Kharkiv) - another group of troops is gathering near our border. The one who does all this does not want peace," Zelenskyy emphasized.

