Russia will use any cessation of hostilities and "freeze" of the war to prepare for a future offensive on the territory of Ukraine to destroy its statehood.

This is stated in the daily report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

They pointed out that there is no reason to believe that the russian federation will respect the new agreement because the russian federation has repeatedly violated agreements on the recognition of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, in particular, its recognition as an independent state in 1991 and the Budapest Memorandum of 1994.

"A cessation of hostilities would give the russians the opportunity to restore the combat capability of the army, which suffered significant losses during the invasion, to mobilize people for large-scale expansion and reforms instead of waging war in Ukraine, and also to attract more resources for the defense-industrial complex without restrictions on urgent needs in Ukraine," indicate in ISW.

According to analysts, russia expects that the "frozen front" will reduce the military and economic support of Ukraine from Western countries. In this way, Moscow will be able to better prepare its army than Ukraine for the resumption of hostilities.