Share:













Copied



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on NATO allies who supply weapons to Ukraine to lift the ban on their use to attack military facilities in russia.

The NATO Secretary General stated this in an interview with The Economist.

"It is time for the Allies to consider whether they should lift some of the restrictions they have placed on the use of the weapons they have provided to Ukraine. Especially now that much of the fighting is taking place in Kharkiv, close to the border, denying Ukraine the ability to use these weapons against legitimate military targets on russian territory greatly complicates its self-defense," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

Stoltenberg noted that the russians will continue to press and gain minor positions and are ready to pay a very high price for these minor gains.

The head of NATO also reprimanded the European allies who promised one million artillery shells: "We have not seen anything close to this."

Stoltenberg acknowledged the risk of escalation. According to him, the task is "to prevent this war becoming a full-fledged war between russia and NATO in Europe." But he emphasized the difference between the supply of weapons, training, and military operations: "We provide training, we provide weapons, ammunition to Ukraine, but we will not be directly involved from nato territory in combat operations over or in Ukraine. So that's a different thing."

He also commented on the proposal to deploy troops to Ukraine if its government makes a request, an idea championed by French President Emmanuel Macron: "That's not the plan…We don't have any intention to send nato ground troops into Ukraine because our purpose…has been two-fold, to support Ukraine as we do, but also to ensure that we don't escalate this into a full-scale conflict."