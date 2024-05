Share:













The day before, on May 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) eliminated another 1,140 russian invaders. Currently, the enemy's irreversible losses have exceeded half a million occupants.

Also, 102 units of enemy military equipment and weapons were destroyed or damaged. Updated data on russia's losses in the war against Ukraine as of the morning of May 25 was made public at the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Thus, having eliminated 1,140 invaders the day before, the Defense Forces brought the enemy's losses in manpower during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine to about 500,080 people.

The enemy was actively losing equipment the day before. In particular, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 15 tanks (in total, the invaders have lost 7,650 units of this equipment since February 24, 2022), 11 armored fighting vehicles (14,786 in total), 27 artillery systems (12,929 in total), two MLRS (1,082) and one anti-aircraft vehicle (814).

A total of 356 planes and 326 helicopters were destroyed, as was the case the day before. Yesterday, Ukrainian soldiers did not destroy cruise missiles either: a total of 2,209 were destroyed.

In the new summary, in connection with the receipt of refined intelligence data, the total number of UAVs of the operational-tactical level lost by the enemy was adjusted: together with the four UAVs shot down the day before, the enemy lost 10,414 of them.

There are still 27 ships/boats hit by the Defense Forces in the russian fleet. But on May 24, the enemy lost 39 vehicles (a total of 17,608) and three units of special vehicles (a total of 2,104).