From now on, the SSU Sea Baby naval drones are equipped with Grad systems. This means that the Security Service of Ukraine is one step ahead of the russians again.

Political expert, ex-MP Oleksandr Chernenko has stated this.

The expert emphasizes that naval drones have become a new military-technical solution in this war.

"Maliuk's subordinates actually created the world's first fleet of naval drones. The successful attacks on the Crimean bridge and dozens of ships of the Russian Federation proved the effectiveness of the SSU's strategy and tactics. Moreover, Sea Baby is not just a drone, but a multi-purpose platform that can also carry out remote mining. Thus 4 enemy ships of the Russians were hit by this method. The SSU is modernizing this weapon to be one step ahead of the enemy. And the new modernization has already become a "hell of surprise" for the Russian army," Chernenko emphasizes.

The political expert emphasizes that naval drones give Ukraine the opportunity to gain the necessary advantage in the war at sea.

"The head of the Security Service of Ukraine said that the Service used a Sea Baby equipped with the Grad multiple launch rocket systems in December 2023. If earlier the "sea babies" mainly attacked the ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, then after modernization, the drones reached a new level and are capable of inflicting strikes on the enemy's facilities and the concentration of manpower right on the shore. Now Russia is forced to spend a lot of resources on the security of its facilities in the Black Sea. This weakens other important areas of the front," states the former MP.

"I remember how much pathos and stories about the "great maritime power" the Russians had. What was the result? A dozen ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation were sunk. The commander of the fleet was removed from his post. The Crimea bridge does not function as a military logistics facility. The Ukrainian "grain corridor" has the same capabilities as before the full-scale invasion, without any agreements with the Russians. All this was achieved in many ways thanks to the "sea drones". And the head of the Security Service of Ukraine promises new modernizations. So we can confidently expect new achievements of the "sea babies", summarizes the expert.

Recall that earlier it became known that SSU sea drones equipped with Grad systems are already actively destroying the occupiers. The drones, together with the Navy, effectively worked from the sea against the russian positions on the Kinburn Spit.