Share:













Copied



Pope Francis allowed the canonization of the Italian teenager Carlo Acutis, whom the media call the "patron of the Internet" and the "influencer of God." He was an amateur programmer and died at the age of 15 from leukemia, Corriere Della Serra reports.

The Pope recognized another miracle performed under the patronage of Acutis, who was previously declared blessed. This was the last necessary step before canonization. It is about the healing of a student who suffered a brain hemorrhage after a head injury. Also, according to the official Vatican, Acutis healed a six-year-old Brazilian boy who suffered from a congenital malformation of the pancreas.

It is noted that Carlo Acutis will become the first saint from the generation of millennials. It is known that Carlo Acutis received his first communion at the age of seven. By the age of 11, the child was already teaching catechism to children younger than him. And at the age of 14, he decided to become a catechist in the Milan parish of Santa Maria Segreta.

"He understood that the Internet is an extraordinary tool for spreading the messages that you have in your heart," said the father of the newly appeared saint.

The boy also developed the websites of local religious organizations, animated a number of evangelization projects on the Internet, and developed a website dedicated to Eucharistic miracles.

Carlo Acutis died in 2006.

As previously reported, the Pope called on Ukraine and russia to exchange prisoners in the "all for all" format.