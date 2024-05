Share:













Copied



In the Donetsk Region, a russian stormtrooper put on a Ukrainian army coat and surrendered to border guards. He told the Ukrainian defenders that he had signed the contract and understood that it was "his great stupidity". The russian was handed over to the law enforcement officers.

The State Border Guard Service has shown, how it was.

Thus, during the night assaults, the invaders in a small group tried to enter the Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk Region. But the fighters of the Pomsta [Revenge] brigade forced the enemy to retreat with fire damage.

"However, one of the "stormtroopers" decided to surrender. To do this, he put on a Ukrainian army coat, which he allegedly found while driving to the positions of the border guards. The prisoner of war was handed over to law enforcement agencies," the report says.

The mentioned captured russian from Karachay-Cherkessia said that he signed the contract and realized that it was "his great stupidity", so he surrendered voluntarily.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, as of April, the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine reported that it has 27 criminal proceedings for the execution of 54 Ukrainian prisoners of war, the cases of which have been recorded since March 2022.