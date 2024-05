Share:













The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has decided to reduce the staffing of structural units and military administration bodies by 60%.

This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In February-March of this year, a functional survey was conducted at the General Staff, based on the results of which a decision was made to optimize the staffing of some structural divisions and military administration bodies. This process includes the disbandment of a number of military organizational structures, the formation of new ones, as well as the optimization of existing ones. These measures will make it possible to eliminate the duplication of functions, as well as to reduce the number of employees by 60 percent," said Yevhenii Ostrianskyi, head of the main department of defense planning of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to him, at the expense of the released personnel, it is planned to re-staff the administration bodies of the operational and tactical levels, as well as combat military units, this, in turn, will make it possible to rotate units that perform combat tasks in the combat zone for a long time.

He emphasized that in the conditions of war, first of all, those structures that directly manage groups of troops should be strengthened.

In addition, measures are being taken to improve the structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the formation of the Command of the Forces of Unmanned Systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ostrianskyi noted that despite russia's armed aggression, in 2022, a review of capabilities to develop the prospective structure of the Armed Forces for the period before joining NATO began.

"The structure is, first of all, a balance between the need to respond to threats and the state's capabilities to maintain and, first of all, develop the Armed Forces," he said.

According to him, strategies for the development of types and separate branches of the troops (forces) of the AFU until 2035 are currently being developed, which are designed to form priorities and directions of their development, to determine the role and place in the system of application of the Defense Forces, taking into account the future security environment.

In this process, special attention is paid to new types of weapons and military equipment, prospects for their use on the battlefield.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, in February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Anatolii Barhylevych as the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine instead of Serhii Shaptala.