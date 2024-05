Statements about pressure from BES on Dragon Capital not true - BES press service

Share:













Copied



Statements about pressure from the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) on the investment company Dragon Capital are not true.

The press service of the Bureau has announced this, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Today there were reports in the media with reference to the official statement of the investment company Dragon Capital regarding the pressure from the Bureau of Economic Security.

According to the BES, this information is not true.

In particular, the published materials refer to the "increased attention" of the Economic Security Bureau's employees to the activities of one of the shopping and entertainment centers in Lviv over the past few months and the pressure on business.

The investigation into the activities of the mentioned company took place on the basis of the fact of tax evasion.

In order to check the available information, BES detectives conducted a number of investigative actions.

After that, on February 29, 2024, criminal proceedings based on Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine by detectives of the Territorial Office of the BES in Kyiv were closed.

As for the criminal proceedings of the Territorial Office of the BES in the Lviv Region, the said criminal proceedings were referred by the prosecutor's office from the National Police of Ukraine to the BES in May of this year, in the order of determining responsibility.

As part of checking the data presented in the criminal proceedings, the detectives sent a request for information to the address of the mentioned company.

Currently, materials on the closure of the criminal proceedings are being prepared.

Please note that considering the fact of the opening of the criminal proceedings as pressure on business by detectives is manipulation.

Since, in accordance with the current legislation, the very conduct of a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings gives a detective procedural powers to collect and analyze information that allows for a comprehensive study of the circumstances.

Detectives of the Bureau of Economic Security during the investigation and conducting investigative actions clearly observe all the norms of the Criminal Procedure Code and other legal acts regulating their activities.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, Dragon Capital works in the field of direct investments and financial services, providing a range of investment banking and brokerage services for corporate and private clients.

The director general of the company is Tomas Fiala.