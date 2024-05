Share:













Ukraine has opened its embassy in Mauritania.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, on May 22-23, the special representative of Ukraine for the Middle East and Africa, Maksym Subkh, was in the city of Nouakchott in order to officially open the embassy of Ukraine in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania as part of a working visit to the countries of North Africa.

During his speech at the opening ceremony of the embassy, Subkh noted that the opening of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Nouakchott is evidence of Ukraine's determination to intensify cooperation with Mauritania as an important partner in the Sahel region.

During the visit to Mauritania, the special representative met with the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mauritania, Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug.

The parties discussed the development of political dialogue between Kyiv and Nouakchott, as well as ways to activate and further develop bilateral cooperation in trade and economy, energy, agriculture, mining, information and communication technology, culture and education.

The special representative thanked the Mauritanian side for consistently supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine during the voting in the UN General Assembly.

One of the main topics of the meeting was the discussion of the importance of Mauritania's participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15-16 at the level of the President, who has been heading the African Union since February this year.

Subkh also informed his colleague about the planned delivery of Ukrainian grain and other food to Mauritania in the framework of the "Grain from Ukraine" program initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In turn, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mauritania thanked the government of Ukraine for providing the first batch of humanitarian aid in the amount of 425 tons of grain at the beginning of May with the assistance of international donors through the mechanisms of the World Food Program.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in April Ukraine opened embassies in Mozambique, Côte d’Ivoire, DR Congo, and Botswana.