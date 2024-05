AFU repel 22 attacks on the Pokrovsk Axis and 20 on the Kupiyansk on May 23 - General Staff

From the beginning of the previous day until 10:30 p.m. on May 23, a total of 88 combat clashes took place at the front; the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled most of the enemy attacks on the Pokrovsky (22) and Kupiyansk (20) Axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 88 combat clashes. The russian occupiers launched three missile strikes using 13 missiles, 37 airstrikes using 47 anti-aircraft missiles, 387 kamikaze drone strikes, carried out about three thousand attacks on the positions of our troops from various types of weapons, in particular 109 MLRSes rockets," the message says.

Since the beginning of the last day, four combat clashes have taken place on the Kharkiv Axis.

The russian occupiers actively used aviation for strikes.

In response, Ukrainian soldiers carried out countermeasures, as a result of which they inflicted significant losses on the invaders.

Preliminary, the total enemy losses on this axis are 65 people.

Also, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed an enemy tank, a Grad MLRS, two trucks, and two units of special equipment.

In addition, a russian tank, two guns, and two cars were damaged.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the number of combat clashes per day reached 20.

Here, the occupiers of the last day lost at least 100 people killed and wounded and 69 units of various weapons and military equipment.

In addition, a dugout and two ammunition depots were destroyed.

On the Lyman Axis, five enemy attacks were successfully repelled near the villages of Terna and Torske.

On May 23, the Siversk Axis repulsed an attack by invaders in the area of Bilohorivka; there were no losses of positions.

On the Kramatorsk Axis, as of the end of the previous day, hostilities continued in the area of Andriyivka.

The enemy intensively attacked the Ukrainian defenders on the Pokrovsky Axis. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 22 attacks with the support of aviation and artillery. The situation is tense in the districts of Umanske and Novoselivka.

Defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation.

In other areas, the russian invaders were stopped and suffered losses.

On May 23, enemy losses on this axis amounted to 250 occupiers killed and wounded; a Su-25 aircraft, an armored fighting vehicle, a car, and two ammunition warehouses were destroyed.

In addition, a tank, an armored fighting vehicle, and a car were damaged.

On the Dnieper Axis, the occupiers tried nine times to dislodge Ukrainian units from the Krynky District.

In the course of the fighting, the russian invaders did not succeed.

On other axes, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 22, a total of 121 combat clashes took place at the front. The largest number of enemy attacks by the AFU were repulsed on the Pokrovsk (25), Kupiyansk (22), and Kurakhivske (18) Axes.