In Poland, a Ukrainian died after falling from the fourth floor, and it is unlikely that it was a suicide, since the persons involved in the incident have already been detained.

This is reported by Super Express.

According to the prosecutor's office, a 41-year-old citizen of Ukraine died after falling from the fourth floor.

The incident happened on Wednesday, May 22, around 8:00 p.m., in one of the houses on Adam Asnyk Street in Kalisz.

The rescuers were informed that a man had fallen from the window of the fourth floor. Paramedics who arrived at the scene tried to resuscitate the victim, but were unsuccessful - the life of the 41-year-old Ukrainian could not be saved.

The details of this tragic event are being established by the relevant services. Currently, two men aged 37 and 45 have been detained in the case.

"The event was reported to the prosecutor's office, which started an investigation. Two men, aged 37 and 45, were detained in the case," Maciej Meler, the spokesman for the district prosecutor's office in Ostrowie, said.