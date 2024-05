Klitschko announces completion of construction of wave-bridge between Obolonska Embankment and Obolonskyi Isla

Mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, announced the completion of the construction of the pedestrian wave-bridge between the Obolonska Embankment and the Obolonskyi Island.

Klitschko announced this in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"You can already go for a walk in the new, large recreation area of the capital - on the Obolonskyi Island," he said.

The bridge connects the island with the Obolon Embankment and Natalka Park.

Klitschko emphasized that it was built at the expense of patrons - foreign and Ukrainian.

The structures for the bridge were made at the Azovstal enterprise and were brought to Kyiv a few weeks before the start of the full-scale war.

Klitschko noted that currently the lighting of the main structure will not be turned on, only economical LED lighting of the bridge railings.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyiv previously planned to build a pedestrian bridge between the Obolonska Embankment and the Obolonskyi Island in 2021.

The construction of the facility began in 2021, was suspended at the beginning of the full-scale war and resumed in the spring of 2023, at the same time construction of the recreation area began.

The length of the structure is 164 meters, the width is 4 meters.

After the start of the great war, the agglomeration of Paris and the state of Taiwan decided to help complete the bridge (with targeted grants).