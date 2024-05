Share:













Copied



The Razgruzka Wagnera Telegram channel, connected to the Wagner private military company (PMC), has published a video from Africa depicting a person looking like the deceased head of the PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The authors of the video assure that the video was made on May 22 in the Republic of Chad. A historic meeting between representatives of the authorities of Chad and CAR took place there. It is noted that russian mercenaries were involved in the negotiations.

In the video, users noticed a person with a blurred face, who is very similar to Yevgeny Prigozhin – former PMC Wagner's leader - in manner of behavior, gesticulation, gait, physique, and general appearance. A man stands in the back of a military pick-up truck, which is surrounded by residents. They shout and applaud him.

As earlier officially reported, Prigozhin's private plane crashed on August 23, 2023, in the Tver Oblast. Ten people on board were killed. Prigozhin himself was named among the killed, as well as his right-hand man, Dmitry Utkin.

It is important to note that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that there are no facts confirming the death of the owner of PMC Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin.