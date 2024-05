Share:













Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, has said the russian federation is preparing new information and psychological operations (IPSO) to discredit Ukraine for July 2024. The occupiers are looking for debris from Patriot air defense systems in the occupied territories to prepare for disinformation operations.

He said this on the air of the telethon.

According to Yusov, there is information that the enemy will continue to use the topic of the Il-76 plane crash near Belgorod to carry out the IPSO, pressure inside the country and discredit Ukraine abroad.

"Approximately for July, certain actions on the part of the so-called Investigative Committee of the aggressor state are planned, where some evidence is falsified. Immediately after this incident, the russians tasked their units to search for fragments, in particular, of Patriot missiles in the temporarily occupied territories, in order to try to build some kind of evidence base. that is not shaping well, otherwise there would have been activity on their part," said the representative of the Defense Intelligence.

He added that russian propaganda will also use the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Mall in the suburbs of moscow, trying to draw Ukraine to it.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian mass media spread information that on the night of April 30 to May 1, the russian army allegedly struck the headquarters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Odesa. The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security reported that it was a fake, and the occupiers fired ballistic missiles at residential areas of the city.

Already on May 3, the network spread information about the alleged resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi. It is not true.