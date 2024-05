Share:













The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense considers the appointment of Andrey Belousov as the minister of defense of russia instead of Sergei Shoigu as recognition of problems in the russian defense industry and in the military sphere in general.

Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Defense Intelligence, said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The task of auditing, redistributing flows, squeezing everything possible from the russian military-industrial complex for the war against Ukraine. This person has been with the Kremlin dictator for a long time. It is an interesting appointment, which is actually a recognition of certain problems that exist in the russian defense industry, in the ministry and in the military sphere in general," Yusov said.

He characterized Belousov as a person from the family of the Soviet nomenclature, who positioned himself as an expert and scientist for a long time, but became an integral part of putin's bureaucratic machine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 14, russian dictator vladimir putin appointed Andrey Belousov as minister of defense of russia instead of Sergei Shoigu. Before that, Belousov was the first deputy head of the government of the russian federation and oversaw issues of the state's financial and economic policy.

Ukrainian military observer Denys Popovych believes that putin's appointment of Belousov as the minister of defense of the russian federation shows that the Kremlin is preparing for a long-term war.