Share:













Copied



The Verkhovna Rada is ready to consider tax changes if it is necessary to maintain the economy and the Ukrainian army.

The speaker of the parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said this at a briefing, answering a question of the Ukrainian News agency.

"I think that you see and the people of Ukraine appreciate that it is the third year of the war, but basically the economy of Ukraine, which is in a very terrible war, a war that is going to exhaustion, with a very powerful economic entity, which is the russian federation. But it is necessary to work on certain things, because for us the issue of maintaining the economy of Ukraine, maintaining the Ukrainian army, first of all, by means of its financing, is a priority. If this requires any legislative, budgetary or tax changes, the Verkhovna Rada will be ready to consider them and, if necessary, support them. But we understand that all this is necessary exclusively for Ukraine to win its victory,” he commented on a possible initiative by the government to raise taxes.

Stefanchuk said that yesterday he had a conversation with the head of the National Bank regarding the issue of currency liberalization in Ukraine.

"It will all depend directly on how this war will develop," said the speaker of the Rada.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, the Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, the head of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, predicts an increase in VAT, military tax and excise taxes.