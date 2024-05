Share:













The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense knows where the bunkers of russian dictator vladimir putin are located.

Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Defense Intelligence, said this in a telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Putin's bunkers - yes, the information about it is known and constantly updated," Yusov said.

At the same time, he refused to say how many there are and where they are located.

"One of the callsigns of the russian dictator is "bunker", that is, he loves this business, like Count Dracula hiding in these deep dungeons," the representative of the Defense Intelligence noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the media, russian dictator vladimir putin has an underground part in his palace in Gelendzhik on the Black Sea coast that can withstand a nuclear attack.