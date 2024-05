Share:













The Verkhovna Rada adopted the implementation of European legislation on roaming into national legislation.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Now Ukrainians will be able not to pay additional fees for mobile communication and the Internet in the territory of 27 EU countries, as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Similarly, European travelers will use domestic tariffs in Ukraine. The bill 10265 on the implementation of the norms of European legislation on roaming was adopted in the second reading. This is another powerful step of Ukraine's integration into the EU's Single Digital Market," the message states.

It is noted that with this decision, Ukraine has fulfilled its obligations to adopt legislation for joining the single roaming zone and is waiting for a positive assessment from the European side to start negotiations on joining Euroroaming.

"We would like to remind you that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, European operators have been providing Ukrainians with temporary preferential conditions for using communications: they either do not pay for it, or pay for it at low roaming tariffs. The bill will enable Ukrainians to permanently use the uniform tariffs of mobile operators in the EU now and after victory," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2023, free roaming for Ukrainians in the European Union was extended for another year.