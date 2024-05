Rada wants those sentenced to restriction of freedom to work on basis of civil law contracts

Share:













Copied



The Verkhovna Rada intends to provide an opportunity for those sentenced to restriction of freedom to work on the basis of civil law contracts.

Bill No. 10157 was voted for as a whole by 255 parliamentarians, with the minimum required 226.

Member of Parliament from the Holos faction, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is proposed to establish the possibility for those sentenced to restriction of freedom to work on the basis of civil law contracts.

The bill promotes the attraction of potential employers who prefer to conclude civil-law contracts when conducting business, as well as in connection with the need to ensure participation in mandatory state social insurance for convicts who work under civil-law contracts.

It is proposed to determine that when charging a convict a salary (remuneration), an individual entrepreneur or a legal entity, for whom the convicts perform work or provide services (with the exception of cases of performing work (providing services) under civil law contracts with non-profit organizations), sends a correctional colony an amount of 25 percent of the salary (remuneration) actually accrued to the convict.

It is also proposed to increase the number of hours of possible daily involvement of convicts who are not involved in paid work, in the improvement of colonies, as well as in the improvement of housing and living conditions of convicts.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, on May 8, the Verkhovna Rada allowed convicts to be released on parole for military service under a contract during martial law.