Imprisonment of up to 3 years for storage of precursors during war will be introduced in Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada intends to introduce criminal liability in the form of imprisonment for up to 3 years for the production, purchase and storage of precursors during the war.

269 MPs out of the required 226 voted for approval as the basis of the bill 10236 "On Amendments to the Criminal Code of Ukraine on Strengthening Liability for Illegal Activities in the Field of Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances, Their Analogues and Precursors During Martial Law", Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or forwarding of precursors for the purpose of their use for the production or manufacture of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances is punishable by a fine of up to UAH 8,500 or imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.

The current legislation for this offense provides for a maximum punishment in the form of restriction of freedom for up to 3 years.

The bill also strengthens criminal liability for committing such a crime repeatedly and by an organized group.

The maximum penalty is up to 10 years of imprisonment instead of 8, as in the current legislation.

