The Verkhovna Rada has allowed an appeal to be filed against a court's decision to leave a plaintiff's application unsatisfied.

A total of 263 parliamentarians backed bill No. 9197 as a whole, with the minimum required 226.

Oleksii Honcharenko, a Member pf Parliament from the European Solidarity faction, announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The exhaustive list of decisions against which appeals can be filed separately from a court decision (part one of Article 294 of the Code of Administrative Procedure of Ukraine is expanded, namely to supplement it with a decision to leave without satisfaction an application submitted in the manner specified by Article 383 of this Code. In this regard, it is also proposed to improve part six of Article 383 of the Civil Code in terms of providing for the possibility of an appeal in accordance with Article 294 of this Code of a court decision to leave an application unsatisfied.

As reported by the Ukrainian News agency, the Rada intends to allow the distribution of cases of the liquidated District Administrative Court of Kyiv to other district administrative courts.