From the beginning of the previous day, May 22, until 10 p.m., 121 combat clashes took place at the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled most of the enemy attacks on the Pokrovsk (25), Kupiyansk (22), and Kurakhivka (18) Axes.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, the enemy launched four missile strikes with five missiles, 37 airstrikes using 47 anti-aircraft missiles, and 376 kamikaze drone strikes, carrying out 3,280 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops using various types of weapons.

On the Kharkiv Axis since the beginning of the day, eight enemy attacks have been repelled in the areas of the villages of Lyptsi and Starytsa; combat operations continue on the Pletenivka - Vovchansk Axis.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has lost 87 servicemen and 21 units of military equipment on the Kharkiv Axis; in particular, two artillery systems have been completely destroyed.

On the Kupiyansk Axis, the defense forces repelled 22 attacks by the invaders, and four combat clashes are still ongoing in the Berestove and Makiyivka Districts.

Six attacks by the occupiers were repulsed on the Lyman Axis.

On the Siversk Axis, eight attempts by the enemy to advance to the Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamiyanske Axes were unsuccessful; two enemy attacks are still ongoing in the Vyimka area, and the situation is under control.

On the Kramatorsk Axis, the number of skirmishes increased to ten.

The occupiers lost 58 people killed and wounded, a T-90 tank, two armored assault vehicles, and four BMP-3 units were destroyed.

On the Pokrovsk Axis, the number of attacks has increased to 25; the enemy is trying to penetrate our battle formations with assault groups and equipment, and nine combat clashes are still ongoing.

According to available information, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a russian attack aircraft Su-25.

On the Kurakhove Axis, hostilities continue in the area of Heorhiyivka. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked our units 18 times in the districts of Novomykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviyivka.

On the rest of the axes, the situation remains unchanged.

From the beginning of the day on May 22, according to data at 10 p.m., units of aviation, missile forces, and artillery inflicted fire damage on four areas of concentration of personnel, two control points, two control stations of unmanned aerial vehicles, one electronic warfare device, two guns and a S-400 air defense system.

Information on the results of the damage is being clarified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 22, a total of 86 combat clashes took place at the front, most of them on the Pokrovsk, Kharkiv, Siversk, and Kramatorsk Axes.