Share:













Copied



Border guards record an increase in enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Sumy Region.

Andrii Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, said this on the air of the telethon.

"In the Sumy Region, the activity of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups can be traced. This is not recorded in the Chernihiv Region, but the Sumy Region is the direction where the enemy is constantly trying to carry out subversive activities. It cannot be said that russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups try to enter our territory every day, but their activity is quite high," Andrii Demchenko said.

According to him, the main goal of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance groups is to find the locations of our units, to learn how the defense is built, so that in the future they can strike there with powerful weapons.

"Also, the sabotage and reconnaissance groups may have the task of inflicting damage on our positions with their own forces, but the guys understand this threat well. All necessary actions are taken to detect the enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in advance," the spokesman added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier, in the Sumy Region, an attempt of the enemy's sabotage and reconnaissance group to break through was stopped, the most active battles - in the Novopavlivsk axis.

Earlier it was reported that in the north of the Kharkiv Region, the frequency of entry of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is recorded.

The State Border Guard Service also said that the Sumy Region is "the most popular" for russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups. Russian saboteurs do not stop trying to break through the border there.

Also, the Center for Countering Disinformation warned that the russians continue to conduct "propaganda of fear" among the residents of the Sumy Region. The enemy is spreading information about the preparations of the aggressor state of russia for its offensive on the region, but in reality it does not have the resources for this at the moment.