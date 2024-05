Share:













Copied



On Thursday, May 23, in the morning and afternoon, at the request of Ukraine, an emergency supply of electricity will be carried out from Romania, Slovakia, and Poland.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy posted on its Facebook page, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

On May 22, the needs of consumers were covered by own generation, commercial imports, and emergency assistance from the energy systems of Romania, Slovakia, and Poland.

"During the day, Ukraine provided emergency assistance to Poland - received surplus electricity from the power system of this country. In addition, there were emergency shutdowns in Poltava and Sumy regions. From 0:00 to 7:00, as well as from 19:00 to 24:00 in all regions the restrictions of industrial and household consumers were applied," the message says.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, hourly shutdown schedules will be in effect for industrial and household consumers throughout Ukraine from 00:00 to 24:00 on May 23.