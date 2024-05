Share:













Russia was forced to launch a renewed offensive in Ukraine earlier than planned due to the resumption of aid from the United States, ISW reports.

Analysts note that russian troops began limited offensive operations along the russian-Ukrainian border in the north of the Kharkiv Region on May 10. Probably, they were forced to do this due to the renewal of American security assistance to Ukraine. However, to carry out heavy infantry attacks to the north and northeast of Kharkiv, russian troops used a limited number of personnel.

Already on May 14, the pace of russian offensive operations in the north of the Kharkiv Region began to slow down. Currently, russian troops seem to be prioritizing the creation of a "buffer zone" on the international border, rather than a deeper incursion into the Kharkiv Region.

The offensive along the Kharkiv border was aimed at distracting Ukrainian forces to facilitate russian attacks in other areas of eastern Ukraine. In addition, the russians intend to advance within the effective range of artillery fire on Kharkiv.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, after the resumption of military aid from the United States, the artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) began to receive new batches of shells, which led to a reduction in the catastrophic shortage of shells during the battles in the Kharkiv Region.