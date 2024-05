IMF representatives arrive in Ukraine to meet with authorities, IMF mission will start working online on May 2

Representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have arrived in Ukraine to meet with the authorities; the IMF mission will start working online on May 27.

This follows from a statement by the press service of the IMF with reference to Vahram Stepanyan, the permanent representative of the IMF in Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The IMF team headed by Alfred Kammer, the Director of the European Department at the IMF, is starting meetings in Kyiv today with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities and other partners.

Discussions will focus on the risks faced by the economy of Ukraine and the goals of the government's economic policy.

After these meetings, starting on May 27, the IMF mission led by Gavin Gray will start discussions in Warsaw with representatives of the Ukrainian authorities on economic policy measures in the context of the fourth review of the Enhanced Financing Program (EFF).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on March 26, Ukraine received USD 880 million from the IMF.

The EFF program is implemented in two stages (war and post-war). It provides access to credit funds from the IMF in the amount of 11.6 billion in Special Drawing Rights (equivalent to USD 15.6 billion).

In 2023, Ukraine received three tranches from the IMF for a total amount of SDR 3.3 billion (USD 4.5 billion).

This year, Ukraine has the opportunity to receive four tranches from the IMF with a total volume of 4 billion SDRs (USD 5.4 billion in equivalent), including financing that should arrive in the near future.