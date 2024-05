Yermak's former deputy comments on searches at his place and suspicions from NACB

Andrii Smirnov, the former deputy head of the Office of the President, confirmed that he received a suspicion from the NACB. He also informed that he was searched.

He stated this in a comment to the Ukrainska Pravda publication.

"I confirm the information of the mass media about the handing over of a notice of suspicion to me. The suspicion is not from the SSU, but from the NACB. This is the first. The second. An event long awaited by me considering the fact that it was announced almost half a year before today in all possible ways," said Smirnov.

Also, the former employee of the President's Office said that he had no objections to the detectives, and that the service of suspicion and the search took place "quickly and delicately."

"For me, nothing unusual happened. Such are the realities of modern politics in our country," Andrii Smirnov summed up.

As previously reported, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office informed former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Andrii Smirnov of suspicion of illegal enrichment. The former official is suspected of illegal enrichment in the amount of UAH 15.7 million.