Ukraine raises to 22nd place in Worldsteel rating by volume of steel production in 4M

Ukraine has raised from the 23rd place to the 22nd place in the rating of the international association Worldsteel by the volume of steel production in the first four months of 2024.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrmetalurgprom association of enterprises, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the results of production in the first four months of 2024, Ukraine took the 22nd position among 71 steel-producing countries with a result of 2.4 million tons, which is 32.8% higher than the figure for the same period in 2023.

The first place traditionally belongs to China: Chinese metallurgists smelted 343.67 million tons of steel in the first four months of 2024, down 3% year over year.

China's share in world steel production is 54.95%.

Second place belongs to India (production increased by 8.5% to 49.5 million tons), third place to Japan (decreased by 1.2% to 28.5 million tons), fourth place to the United States (decreased by 2.2% to 26.5 million tons), fifth - russia (decreased by 2.6% to 24.6 million tons), sixth - South Korea (increased by 5.1% to 21.2 million tons), seventh – Germany (increased by 6.1% to 13.1 million tons), eighth - Turkiye (increased by 22% to 12.3 million tons), ninth - Brazil (increased by 4% to 11 million tons), tenth - Iran (increased by 7.2% to 10.3 million tons).

World steel production in the first four months of 2024 amounted to 625.37 million tons, which is 0.89% lower than the figure for the same period in 2023.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine took 23rd place in the Worldsteel ranking in terms of steel production in 2023.